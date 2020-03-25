Bend’s Family Kitchen still serving meals, but now to-go

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Family Kitchen in Bend said Wednesday they have maintained their long-time schedule for lunch and/or dinner meals through the COVID-19 crisis and have every plan to continue.

Early in the COVID-19 rollout, the Board of Trustees made the decision to move to to-go meals only for the safety of diners and volunteers. All other aspects of their operations are generally the same.

“Our diners have been so understanding. They’re just thrilled that we’re open, yet they do miss the community aspect of a sit-down meal,” said Donna Burklo, program director. “Last night we served 191 meals – some were delivered to shut-ins at a low-income apartment complex.”

Lunches consist of at least three choices of sandwich and salad, hot soup, water, coffee/tea and milk to drink, along with a dessert selection when available. Dinner menus vary yet always include hot food with side dishes.

The schedule is: M, W, F – lunch 10:30 – 12:30

Sat – lunch 11 – 12:30

Sun – lunch 11 – 1 (at our Salvation Army meal location 515 NE Dekalb)

T, Th, F – dinner 4:30 – 6:30

Burklo also states, “We are maintaining close contact with the City and with the County Health Department to be sure we are meeting or exceeding all guidelines for safety. And, we are thrilled to have new volunteers popping up to help where some of our existing volunteers in vulnerable populations with respect to the virus are having to step down. This community is amazing!”

Family Kitchen:Founded in 1986, Family Kitchen continues to be a safe, welcoming refuge for those who need a no-cost meal. Currently serving over 5,000 meals each month at 231 NW Idaho Avenue and 515 NE Dekalb. Our mission: to serve anyone who needs a nutritious meal in a safe and caring environment. To donate or for more information including mealtimes, please visit www.FamilyKitchen.org. Donations are also accepted via mail to Family Kitchen, 469 NW Wall Street, Bend, OR 97703, 541-760-5677.