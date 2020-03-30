Reminder: Deschutes National Forest sno-parks won’t be plowed

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With snow falling at higher elevations in Central Oregon through Tuesday, the public is advised that all sno-parks along the Cascade Lakes Highway near Bend and the Three Creeks sno-parks near Sisters will not be plowed and will be inaccessible.

As of last Friday, the sno-parks were already closed under a forest order that closed all developed recreation, sites including campgrounds, day-use sites, trailheads, Sno-parks, boat ramps and OHV sites on the Deschutes National Forest.

The closure of all developed recreation was done to align with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure health safety of our employees, visitors and volunteers.

"The Forest Service urges the public to stay home and save lives," the news release stated. "The Forest Service asks everyone to follow socially responsible behaviors during this time of crisis, so everyone in our community can return to activities they value and enjoy."