Family Access Network pivots to virtual luncheon

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The annual FAN luncheon has always been the Family Access Network's largest fundraiser of the year, providing us with the resources needed to ensure FAN advocates are able to serve families throughout Central Oregon.

With this current global health crisis, our local families need their FAN advocates even more than ever, so we’ve pivoted our planned luncheon gathering to a new (virtual) platform!

Each year, this event provides an opportunity to hear heartwarming stories about how FAN has improved lives within our communities, as well as to network with other individuals and business owners who are passionate about helping kids thrive. We hope FAN supporters will visit our online event space to share this experience in a new way this year!

The FAN Virtual Luncheon will have engaging content where donors can hear from people who have directly benefited from receiving FAN services, make a contribution to our fundraising goal, and share their feedback about why community support matters during these unique times.

We predict our families will be disproportionately harmed as the virus spreads — and at a disadvantage to recover once the pandemic is over. To support our families during this critical time, FAN will continue to work with health and social service providers, businesses, community organizations, and individuals to help kids have a warm place to live, nourishing food to eat, winter coats, and more. But we can’t do this without you! Please join us at: www.familyaccessnetwork.org/virtual-luncheon.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. FAN has 25 advocates working in 59 sites across Central Oregon, supporting nearly 8,000 children and family members each year.