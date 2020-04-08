Hospice of Redmond following safety, health guidelines

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hospice of Redmond continues to serve families throughout Central Oregon amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and is following safety and health guidelines as outlined by the Oregon Health Authority as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to minimize risk to patients, families, staff, volunteers and the community.

The top priorities for Hospice of Redmond remain the ability to care for patients and families, the safety of staff, and continued service throughout the community in the future. To support patients and families, volunteers and staff, Hospice of Redmond has implemented stringent protocols as follows:

Hospice nurses continue to visit patients at homes and facilities after conducting a pre-screening call to assess for the presence of new onset symptoms within the household or facility. All nurses are equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and follow infection control guidelines before, during and after each visit.

Ongoing COVID-19 education is being provided to patients and families surrounding prevention, infection control and symptoms.

Patient and family visits from the Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Chaplain and Bereavement Coordinator are being conducted by phone or facetime.

Volunteers have been suspended until further notice; however, volunteers are able to connect with hospice patients or transitions clients through phone calls or facetime to provide virtual support and continue their visits, while minimizing the risk to themselves and their patients.

Visitors to Hospice of Redmond’s main office are being evaluated upon entry and symptomatic visitors will not be allowed to enter.

Staff and families are being urged to follow state guidelines and shelter in place while not providing patient care.

All group gatherings and community meetings have been postponed until the social distancing guidelines have been lifted, to include: Crestcom meetings, the Flower Project, Soup & Support which occurs the fourth Tuesday of each month, Sewing Group, The Redmond Garden Club, We Honor Veterans training on the third Wednesday of each month, and the We Honor Veterans luncheons at the Redmond Center the third Wednesday of each month.

“We take these precautions for the vulnerable population we serve and to minimize risk to your loved ones, especially at elder care facilities, throughout Central Oregon. Our nursing staff are still out in the community supporting families with end-of-life care, and we want to ensure they can continue doing so,” said Karla Stead, executive director for Hospice of Redmond. “There has never been a more important time for hospice, and our team is prepared to serve the community through this crisis.”

Hospice of Redmond remains committed to its mission, working at safe distances in the office or working from home and always available to support the Central Oregon community. If the community would like to support Hospice of Redmond in any way, the following are methods to get involved:

Follow Hospice of Redmond on Facebook (facebook.com/hospiceofredmond) or Instagram (@HospiceofRedmond) and comment on posts with positive messages for nurses and staff serving the community

Send cards for Hospice of Redmond nurses to 732 SW 23 rd Street, Redmond, OR 97756

Street, Redmond, OR 97756 Get involved with the 10,000 Mask Challenge for St. Charles Health System to support the entire healthcare community

Hospice of Redmond is currently adequately prepared with PPE; however, if community members or businesses would like to donate PPE that is or can be sanitized (masks, gloves, gowns), this will help with preparation for hospice nurses’ continued service and support through COVID-19

Hospice of Redmond is grateful for the incredible community support since starting as a community hospice in 1981, and now more than ever, is thankful for members of the community stepping up to keep healthcare staff, essential businesses, and vulnerable populations healthy. The hospice team urges the public to call its 24/7 line at (541) 548-7483 if they are in a crisis and need someone to talk to regarding bereavement support and end-of-life care.

Hospice of Redmond is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit, independent and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981 that has touched the lives of hundreds of individuals in Central Oregon providing compassionate quality end of life care, bereavement support, transitions programs and community support.