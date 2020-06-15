Oregon Private College Week to be held virtually in late July

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Private College Week 2020 will be held virtually from Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31.

Over this 5-day span, 10 of Oregon’s private colleges will each host three, 80-minute virtual visit sessions. During the virtual sessions, each college will offer an informational presentation about admissions, financial aid and academic programs.

The OPCW host institutions are: Corban University, George Fox University, Lewis & Clark College, Linfield College (soon to be Linfield University), Northwest Christian University (soon to be Bushnell University), Pacific University, Reed College, University of Portland, Warner Pacific University, and Willamette University.

Prospective students and their families, high school teachers and staff members, access program professionals, independent higher education counselors, and all interested community members are invited to register for OPCW and learn about what makes each of the participating institutions unique.

“We invite prospective students and their families to discover best-in-class private higher education during Oregon Private College Week. Ten institutions will open their virtual doors to help students find the school that’s the right fit for them,” said Brent Wilder, Interim President of the Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges and Universities (“The Alliance”).

The private, nonprofit, independent colleges and universities that comprise The Alliance are vital contributors to Oregon’s educated and skilled workforce, local communities, and the state’s education attainment goals. Together, the Alliance institutions offer degrees in more than 260 fields of study, including engineering, business, law, nursing, and computer science.

During OPCW, attendees will learn about the benefits of Oregon private higher education:

Private college students are economically, socially, and racially diverse. Nearly one in three undergraduates at Alliance institutions are eligible for federal Pell grants. Twenty-one percent of undergraduates are the first in their family to attend college and 32% of undergraduates identify as a student of color.

Private colleges are focused on student success. The average student-to-faculty ratio at Alliance institutions is 11:1. The majority of undergraduate students (62%) finish their bachelor’s degree on-time (in four years), which is the highest rate of completion in the state.

Private college is affordable. Eighty-five percent of undergraduates at Oregon private, nonprofit colleges and universities receive institutional aid and, for those undergraduates at Alliance institutions who have need, 99.8% receive financial aid. Twenty-eight percent of Oregon private college students graduate with zero debt.

“Campus visits are the single-most important way for students to learn about the academic experience, financial support, and campus social opportunities. Although campus visits cannot happen in person right now, the OPCW virtual experiences are an effective, alternative way to get to know our campuses,” said Wilder.

For more information about OPCW, including the virtual visit schedule, registration links, tips to get the most out a virtual visit, COVID-19 considerations for prospective students and transfer student resources, please visit www.oregonprivatecolleges.com.

About The Alliance

The Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges and Universities (“The Alliance”) is comprised of 15 private, nonprofit, independent colleges and universities. In total, these institutions educate over 30,000 students, delivering high-quality experiential learning with high-impact teaching strategies. Earned undergraduate and graduate degrees total nearly 10,450. The Alliance is the collective voice of private education in public policy advocacy. We are at the intersection of business and philanthropy, creating innovative programs and scholarships that build an advanced and educated workforce for Oregon. For more information, visit www.oaicu.org.