Two C. Oregon high school seniors receive West Point appointments, scholarships

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a vigorous application process, testing them both mentally and physically, Brooke Parker, a senior at Redmond High School, and Ethan Reed, a senior at Summit High School, received notice that they have been awarded an appointment and full scholarships to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

It is an unusual event to have two appointees in Deschutes County, according to West Point admissions officials -- and the second time in five years.

The scholarships, valued at over $250,000, cover all their tuition, room, board and books for four years. West Point, as it is best known, is a highly esteemed university that has been continually rated by the Princeton Review, U.S. News and World Report, Forbes Magazine, and other rating groups as being among the very top colleges in the country.

The pandemic caused their notifications to come late, by normal standards.

In regard to opening her packet recently, Brooke said, “ When I got to the top of the driveway, I saw a package from West Point with the mail and knew that it could only mean one thing. I opened the package alone, too excited to wait for anyone to come home and watch.

"I called my mom to let her know, and then everyone else who had been waiting in just much excitement as I had been," she said. "I felt honored that out of thousands of applicants, I was one of the few selected, and was so incredibly grateful to God, and the family and friends who were there to support me every step of the way.”

Ethan said, “Receiving an appointment to the United States Military Academy has been a huge honor, and I could not be more excited about joining the ranks of the class of 2024. I am looking forward to the experience of a lifetime at West Point.”

Both students have been outstanding scholars and athletes at their respective schools, finishing high in their class and high on standard tests, as well as demonstrating leadership in extracurricular activities. Brooke made her marks in 4-H, JROTC and martial arts, while Ethan captained the rugby team and is an Eagle Scout. Both also somehow found time to play in their school orchestras.

Brooke and Ethan had terrific support from their parents and others.

Brooke's mother, Stephanie Parker, told a story worth recounting. She said, “I first visited West Point when I was a junior at Redmond High School. My parents and I had gone on a sightseeing trip to the east coast, and I remember being so impressed by the campus of West Point.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that my child would be inspired to apply for candidacy. That she was actually selected and passionately desires to serve her country is humbling.”

Ethan's parents simply proclaimed, "We are very proud of Ethan and the choice he has made to serve our country."

The Class of 2024 is scheduled to start their West Point experience in mid-July, pending the virus progress in New York state. They start out cramming their orientation and school administrative activities, on top of what is the Army basic training program to be completed, before they formally join The Corps of Cadets for the academic year in early September..

Central Oregon can be proud of these two outstanding students that will undoubtedly have great successes in their lives. With their excellent talents and the intense, superior academic and personal training they will receive, they have dazzling opportunities to join The Long Gray Line of presidents, generals, corporate CEOs, astronauts, and many other distinguished West Point graduates.