Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend reopens with reduced capacity, begins fundraiser

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend reopened its doors Monday as one of the few summer camps operating in Central Oregon this year, with a reduced capacity serving 100 young people, ages 6-18.

Due to the required protocols, the summer program will cost the organization nearly double per child served than the previous summer.

The Club announced that several businesses and community members have put together a match of $35,000 as a part of their commitment to do whatever it takes to build great futures for youth.

Many of the families that the Club serves were already struggling pre-COVID. Their income was limited, and it was a struggle to manage jobs, kids and finances. BGCB offers hope, help and the assurance that their kids were receiving all the support they needed to reach their full potential.

“We know that closures have not impacted all of us equally. Through our parent survey, we learned that many of our parents have lost their jobs, some aren’t eligible for unemployment, and some have lost their homes," said Juliana Williams, executive director.

"Others are essential workers and can’t get enough hours at work because they don’t have a safe place for their kids. We aim to change that for as many families as possible this summer,” she said.

BGCB programming this summer will focus on providing social, emotional and academic support to youth who have been isolated and remote learning for the past several months. It will incorporate high-yield learning activities and social engagement within stable groups, to provide the most fun and safe experience possible.

All operations will align with the Oregon Health Authority Guidelines for Summer Camps.

“We are thrilled to be able to serve our families this summer despite the increased financial burden it places on our organization,” Williams added. “This is only possible through the incredible generosity of our community providing the additional funds needed to operate our program and provide scholarships.”

Match sponsors include: Qorvo, Taylor NW, Brooks Resources, Bend Broadband, Laura & Ron Fritz, Jim & Judy Crowell, Michelle & Scott Davis, and two anonymous donors.

Ruby, a long-time Club mom, shared: “I’d like to start by saying thank you to the entire staff for all that they have done for Jade and I over the years. As a single parent I do not know where I would be without this club and the wonderful staff that run it. I’d like to donate the $150 registration fee I’ve already paid back to the club, and give up her spot and scholarship this summer. Hopefully that will help a parent who is in a situation such as I have been in the past."

If you want to join Ruby in doing whatever it takes to help youth, visit https://www.bgcbend.org/WhateverItTakes/ to make a contribution to their scholarship fund so that youth can access the program, regardless of ability to pay. All funds raised, up to $35,000, will be matched! The Club also needs program supplies for summer and a wish list is included on the website. For more information, contact: Juliana Williams, jwilliams@bgcbend.org

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

For 25 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend have empowered more than 25,000 young people to reach their full potential by providing them with a safe place to belong, supportive relationships, and quality youth development programs that parents trust. Serving youth, ages 5–18 from nearly every school in the district, our Club acts as a bridge to great futures, igniting a passion for lifelong learning, and inspiring good character, leadership and healthy lifestyles. For more information or to make a donation, please visit our website at: www.bgcbend.org.