4 COCC students honored at online commencement

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four Central Oregon Community College students were honored as part of the college’s 2020 commencement celebration, which took place last week via a web-based ceremony. Students Erin Hargrove, Roberto Iriche-Vargas, Jennifer McCabe and Connor Smith received awards.

Erin Hargrove, of Redmond, received the Walter G. Coombs Distinguished Achievement Award, which recognizes the student who maintains the highest scholastic average among those receiving a certificate of completion. Hargrove earned her certificate in medical assisting. A graduate of the American School of Correspondence in Lansing, Michigan, Hargrove is hoping to enter the health care workforce while earning an associate degree in general studies.

Roberto Iriche-Vargas, of Prineville, merited the COCC Distinguished Student Service Award, an honor presented to the student who exhibits a strong contribution to the campus though innovative initiatives, volunteerism, leadership and academic excellence. A graduate of Crook County High School, he earned an Associate of Applied Science in Manufacturing and plans to transfer to the Oregon Institute of Technology for a bachelor’s degree in technology and management.

Jennifer McCabe received the Avon F. Mayfield Award, presented to a student who displays progress in scholarship, quality of leadership, contribution to student welfare, progress toward useful and active citizenship and outstanding service. McCabe, of Bend, earned her Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree in biological sciences and plans to work in a field related to botany or biology.

Connor Smith, of Bend, received the Helen Leicester Honorary Scholastic Award, a COCC award that honors the student who receives an associate degree while maintaining the highest GPA with the highest number of COCC credits. A Mountain View High School graduate, Smith earned his Associate of Applied Science in Computer and Information Systems: Networking. Smith plans to attend the Oregon Institute of Technology and pursue a bachelor’s degree in information technology.