Redmond awards $151,000 in COVID emergency funds to 3 organizations

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond City Council Tuesday evening approved four grants to three community organizations, totaling $151,013 in federal CARES Act emergency funds, to help some of Redmond’s most vulnerable populations.

“Deploying these resources helps us serve some of our neediest residents amidst the COVID-19 crisis,” said Deputy City Manager John Roberts.

Thrive Central Oregon was awarded $20,000 to increase their case management functions, enabling them to better connect those most in need and at risk with community services.

The Senior Center Meals on Wheels program received $18,000, as they have seen more than a 50% increase in request for meals between mid-March through early June, and the trend is expected to continue.

Lastly, Thrive Central Oregon and the Latino Community Association were allocated $53,000 and $30,000 respectively to provide short-term (up to 90-days) of rental and/or utility assistance to meet the needs of residents in danger of becoming homeless.

The specific goals of the additional funding provided by the CARES Act is to support homeless prevention, food security for seniors and at-risk residents, as well as provide referrals and case management.

After surveying community nonprofits, the City’s Housing and Community Development Committee recommended awarding the funding to three community partners whose mission and work aligns with these goals.

As noted by Redmond City Councilor Ginny McPherson, “We are grateful for the additional federal funds. The CDBG program is an invaluable tool to assist Redmond resident in accessing needed services as they navigate COVID-19 challenges.”