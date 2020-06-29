Sisters community grant program seeking applicants
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Sisters is seeking to award grants to non-profit community groups and other entities that meet the grant criteria for the 2020/21 fiscal year.
The city will award up to $40,000 in grants this year for Sisters community projects. The city has awarded over $155,000 in grants to 48 local groups over the past 9 years.
Community entities and organizations that serve the Sisters community, but are not designated non-profits, will need to meet at least one of the following criteria to be eligible for a grant:
- Provides assistance for essential utilities, food, medical needs, clothing or shelter.
- Provides educational or recreational opportunities for children or seniors.
- Generates/supports economic activity in Sisters.
In evaluating requests from non-profits and for-profit entities and organizations, the city will consider the following:
- The requesting organization’s history of success.
- The organizational and financial stability of the requesting organization.
- The number and types of community members served by the request.
- The ability to measure and track the effectiveness of the project or service.
- Community grant funds will not be used for travel, budget deficits or for routine operating expenses.
- The City may give special consideration for requests to support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Sisters.
Interested organizations should submit a Community Grant application and letter of interest by Friday, July 31, attention Kerry Prosser, City Recorder. Applications are available on the website: www.ci.sisters.or.us/administration/page/community-grants For more information, contact Kerry Prosser at 541-323-5213 or kprosser@ci.sisters.or.us.
