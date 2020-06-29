Sisters community grant program seeking applicants

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Sisters is seeking to award grants to non-profit community groups and other entities that meet the grant criteria for the 2020/21 fiscal year.

The city will award up to $40,000 in grants this year for Sisters community projects. The city has awarded over $155,000 in grants to 48 local groups over the past 9 years.

Community entities and organizations that serve the Sisters community, but are not designated non-profits, will need to meet at least one of the following criteria to be eligible for a grant:

Provides assistance for essential utilities, food, medical needs, clothing or shelter.

Provides educational or recreational opportunities for children or seniors.

Generates/supports economic activity in Sisters.

In evaluating requests from non-profits and for-profit entities and organizations, the city will consider the following:

The requesting organization’s history of success.

The organizational and financial stability of the requesting organization.

The number and types of community members served by the request.

The ability to measure and track the effectiveness of the project or service.

Community grant funds will not be used for travel, budget deficits or for routine operating expenses.

The City may give special consideration for requests to support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Sisters.

Interested organizations should submit a Community Grant application and letter of interest by Friday, July 31, attention Kerry Prosser, City Recorder. Applications are available on the website: www.ci.sisters.or.us/administration/page/community-grants For more information, contact Kerry Prosser at 541-323-5213 or kprosser@ci.sisters.or.us.