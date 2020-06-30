NeighborImpact offers ‘Goal Savers’ matched savings program

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to funds provided by Northwest Area Foundation, NeighborImpact is helping Central Oregonians save toward their personal goals and better their financial futures by offering a “Goal Savers” program.

Each Goal Savers participant identifies a specific financial goal they plan to accomplish upon completion of the program. This goal is entirely individualized and could be anything that helps the individual move toward financial stability. They might save to rent a home, repair a car for employment, pay an old debt that affects their credit, save for trade school or more.

Goal Savers participants not only gain a financial incentive for contributing to a savings account regularly, but also acquire knowledge and tools for navigating the financial world.

Upon approving an applicant for Goal Savers, NeighborImpact pledges up to $700 toward the financial goal, enabling the participant to reach it sooner. Persons can participate in the program for a minimum of four months and a maximum of one year.

"The support, advice and resources I gained through working with the NeighborImpact staff was invaluable," said a former Goal Savers client. "I gained valuable knowledge of the financial language that used to baffle me, and I have built my credit up significantly."

Individuals interested in participating in Goal Savers can learn about eligibility by completing a questionnaire at www.neighborimpact.org/goalsavers.

As an essential business providing essential services to disadvantaged individuals in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact will continue to serve all three counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Those needing assistance may access services via telephone and online or in person in Bend, Redmond and Madras.

For updates on NeighborImpact's response to COVID-19, visit: https://www.neighborimpact.org/coronavirus-response/.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.