State police training agency posts videos of use of force, other virtual sessions

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training serves two important roles in our state’s criminal justice system.

The first is to establish minimum state standards for training and certification of more than 41,000 public and private safety professionals. The second role is to provide a comprehensive basic training program for all newly hired law enforcement professionals, and supporting professional development by offering advanced and leadership training opportunities.

DPSST accomplishes its work in partnership with the 24-member Board on Public Safety Standards and Training (BPSST or Board), which is made up of various public safety stakeholders, including a citizen member.

The tragic death of George Floyd due to the actions of Minneapolis police officers has led to lots of discussions, both in Oregon and around the nation, regarding police training and accountability.

The actions of the Minneapolis police officers are inexcusable. While DPSST has always actively engaged with stakeholders, it was of the utmost importance for us to pause our work as we mourned the death of Mr. Floyd and listened to the questions and concerns being raised about policing in our state and nation.

Many of the questions within our state have been regarding the training and accountability of Oregon law enforcement officers.

To address these questions, to share information and to answer questions, over the past two weeks, DPSST held a number of virtual sessions specifically for local community leaders, elected officials, state legislators and media.

One session addressed Oregon’s criminal justice professional standards system. Another focused specifically on police use of force training in Oregon offered by DPSST. And the last covered the basic police training program offered at DPSST to all newly hired city, county, state, tribal, and university law enforcement professionals. Participants had the ability to ask questions of DPSST staff during each of these sessions.

Each of the sessions were recorded and have been posted for viewing on the DPSST webpage at https://www.oregon.gov/dpsst/CJ/Pages/InformationalFiles.aspx While each of the presentations covered the same information, each generated different questions based on the background and specific interests of those participating.

We have also posted the responses to the questions that were asked and are in the process of completing this document as we gather the information for those questions that need an answer.

DPSST’s new and improved webpage now includes the content of the 16-week DPSST Basic Police Course. This link https://www.oregon.gov/dpsst/CPE/Pages/curriculum-facilitator-development.aspx#curriculum_overviews will take you to the accordion where the information can be found.

## Background Information on the DPSST ##

The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Eriks Gabliks serves as the Director, and Patricia Patrick-Joling, public citizen representative, serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.



DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem: certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.