City of Bend weekly road and traffic report: Week of July 6-12

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for the week of July 6-12:

For the Week of July 6 – 12:

15 th Street between King Hezekiah Way to Hollis Lane for infrastructure installation on the Neighborhood Extension Project, full road closure with detour, 7/9/20 – 9/30/20

NE Alden Avenue between NE 6th Street and NE 5th Street for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 7/3/20 – 8/3/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NW 15th Street between NW Cumberland Avenue and NW Davenport Avenue for gas main installation, 7/8/20 – 7/9/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Street between NW Cumberland Avenue and NW Davenport Avenue for gas main installation, 7/8/20 – 7/9/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Craven Road between SE Karena Court and Bear Creek Road for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 7/8/20 – 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE Bear Creek Road between SE Cessna Drive and NE Alpenview Lane for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 7/8/20 - 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ongoing Closures:

Intersection of SE Centennial Street and SE Roosevelt Avenue for curb ramps and median island construction, intersection closure with detours, 6/29/20 - 7/10/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Northwest Crossing Farmer’s Market will be held every Saturday from June 20 – October 17 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The following streets will be closed: Fort Clatsop Street between Ordway Avenue and John Freemont Street John Freemont Street between Fort Clatsop Street and Ordway Avenue

NW Tin Pan Alley between NW Minnesota Avenue and NE Franklin Avenue for seating accommodations related to COVID-19, daily full alley closure, 6/18/20 - 10/1/20, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.

15 th Street between Desert Woods Drive to Hollis Lane for infrastructure installation on the Neighborhood Extension Project, southbound lane closure with northbound lane to remain open, 6/10/20 – 7/8/20

Murphy Road between Brown Trout Place and Country Club Drive for roadwork related to Murphy Corridor Project, road closed for westbound traffic with a detour posted and the bypass road allowing eastbound traffic, 6/11/20 - 8/31/20

NE 27th Street between NE Butler Market and Jill Avenue for roadwork related to roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 7/27/20

NE Butler Market Road between NE 27th Street and NE Marys Grace Lane for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 9/30/20

SE Deschutes Market Road between NE Butler Market Road and Monticello Drive for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 8/28/20

SE Knott Road between Brosterhous Road and SE Raintree Drive for construction of a new roundabout at Knott Road and 15th Street intersection, bypass road to be constructed with local access to Tekampe Road, 3/16/20 - 9/4/20

SE 15th Street between Knott Road and the new collector road for infrastructure installation, full closure of the roadway, through 7/31/20

NE Butler Market Road between Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/3/20 - 8/28/20

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews