Epic Aircraft E1000 wins Flying Innovation Award

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Epic Aircraft E1000 has been selected to receive Flying Magazine’s prestigious 2020 Flying Innovation Award, which recognizes the most innovative product to have reached the general aviation market in the previous year.

According to Flying, the new turboprop combines power with passion to earn Flying’s highest honor, among a strong field of 2020 Editors’ Choice Award winners.

"The team at Epic can be honestly and deeply proud of the accomplishment they’ve made with the E1000. Certified in November 2019 and delivered to its first customers this past spring, the E1000 is a true beauty. And it’s truly deserving of Flying’s 2020 Innovation Award," said Julie Boatman, Editor-in-Chief of Flying.

“We are honored to receive the 2020 Flying Innovation Award,” said Epic CEO Doug King. “This is true validation of the incredible effort of our entire team to bring this phenomenal aircraft to market. It recognizes our unwavering commitment to a pilot-driven design process where performance, function and form are all priorities. This balance of design with engineering has allowed us to elevate industry standards and offer our customers tremendous safety, ease of operation and fun.”

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Epic said it "continues to complete customer deliveries, with strong support from its employees, suppliers and the FAA, and expects to further accelerate production schedules in coming months."

Powered by the Pratt & Whitney 1200-horsepower PT6A-67A engine, the all carbon fiber single-engine turboprop flies at max cruise speeds of 333 knots, climbs at 4,000 feet per minute, operates up to 34,000 feet, and offers a full fuel payload of 1,100 pounds. Normally, presentation of the Flying Innovation Award would take place at EAA AirVenture, but instead it will be presented to the entire Epic Aircraft team at an event this fall.

ABOUT EPIC AIRCRAFT: Epic Aircraft, LLC specializes in the design and manufacture of high performance, all composite, six-seat single-engine, turboprop aircraft. Epic is a privately held, design-driven aviation company that conducts all of its engineering, manufacturing and administrative operations at its Bend, Oregon headquarters. For more information about Epic Aircraft, please visit www.epicaircraft.com.