Latino Community Association helps workers hurt by pandemic closures

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When Oregon Governor Kate Brown banned restaurant dining in March and closed other businesses, thousands of immigrant workers lost their jobs or had their hours slashed.

The move, to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, left families struggling to pay their bills. Many did not qualify for unemployment nor would they receive a $1,200 stimulus check.

The Latino Community Association responded and opened a COVID-19 Immigrant Family Relief Fund to meet the immediate needs of these families in Central Oregon – help paying for rent, utilities, and groceries.

Foundations offered grants and generous local individuals chipped in part of their stimulus payments. By late June, the total had snowballed to $224,697.

With additional funds from the Oregon Worker Relief Fund, as of June 20, LCA team members have worked tirelessly to aid 469 workers and their families to the tune of $672,000.

LCA, in partnership with the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council , also distributed $25,000 to 16 Latino businesses in Central Oregon that lost income due to the pandemic.

To donate to the fund, visit https://www.classy.org/campaign/covid-19-immigrant-family-relief-fund/c281395