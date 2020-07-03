July 4th reminder: No fireworks in state parks, on beaches

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In advance of the July 4 holiday weekend, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department reminds visitors that fireworks are prohibited in state parks and on Oregon’s ocean beaches at all times, including the Independence Day holiday.

“Fireworks can hurt people, cause wildfires, harm wildlife and create litter and debris,” said OPRD Associate Director Chris Havel. “We are asking visitors to do their part and respect fireworks rules.”

Keeping fireworks out of state parks is critical for preventing human-caused wildfires. Dry conditions are already present in many areas of the state, and a few parks have campfire restrictions in place. Check stateparks.oregon.gov for information about restrictions in state parks.

“One of the best ways to prevent wildfires while enjoying the outdoors is to practice safe habits when building and extinguishing campfires,” Havel said. “This is critical now more than ever, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, when a revenue shortfall means fewer rangers are available to patrol and respond to incidents.”

Information about basic wildfire safety is at keeporegongreen.org.