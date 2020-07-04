Oregon parents invited to take survey on child care health, safety precautions

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Education's Early Learning Division is inviting parents and caregivers to take a 10-minute online survey related to safety precautions in child care during COVID-19. The survey is open until Monday, July 6 at 9 p.m.

As the pandemic evolves and as Oregon reopens, the state is interested in hearing from parents about practices in child care needed to help families feel comfortable during COVID-19. The feedback will help inform updated guidance for child care providers in the fall, with a release date planned for August 14.

“Child care is a necessary support for Oregon’s working families,” said Miriam Calderon, Oregon’s Early Learning System Director. “It’s important to understand what families consider to be most meaningful regarding the reliability and safety of child care during this pandemic.”

Since March, child care facilities open to serving families in Oregon must be approved by the ELD to operate Emergency Child Care (ECC). Governor Kate Brown’s order for ECC operations remains in effect until lifted. ECC facilities are required to take additional safety and health precautions during the outbreak to protect children and staff.

Frequently Asked Questions and information about finding child care can be found on the ELD’s COVID-19 “For Families” webpage.