OSU-Cascades faculty author wins Oregon Book Award

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beth Alvarado, a faculty author in the Oregon State University – Cascades Low-Residency Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, has received the 2020 Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction for her book of essays, “Anxious Attachments.”

The award was announced during a special episode of The Archive Project, hosted by Literary Arts and Oregon Public Broadcasting, during which Alvarado reads from her work.

“Anxious Attachments” is Alvarado’s first-person exploration of her life over five decades. Told through 14 essays, the story takes readers on a personal journey into life in the southwestern U.S. Southwest and evokes themes of class, family, grief and gender.

The book was also long-listed for a PEN America Literary Award for the Art of the Essay.

Alvarado is also the author of “Anthropologies: A Family Memoir” and “Not a Matter of Love,” a collection of short stories. Her new story collection, “Jillian in the Borderlands” will be published in October.

In 2020, she won an Oregon Literary Career Fellowship.

Alvarado has taught creative nonfiction in the OSU-Cascades MFA program since 2015. Prior to that, she taught writing at the University of Arizona. She earned an MFA in fiction from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in English literature from Stanford University.