Volunteers in Medicine Clinic receives $7,500 grant

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades is pleased to announce it has received a $7,500 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to support the care of 12 uninsured VIM patients.

VIM has over 1,200 patients in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties eligible for primary care, specialty care and prescription medications at our clinic. All care is provided by volunteer doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who donate their time.

Volunteers in Medicine serves community members who are low-income and not covered by the Affordable Care Act.

Through the current pandemic, it has become even more clear that individual health affects us all.

We acknowledge that Central Oregon faces inequities in health care. It is estimated that over 15,000 working adults remain uninsured throughout Central Oregon. It is the responsibility of a caring community to reach out to those in need.

At VIM, we are committed to being a place for equity, health improvement, health education and transformational healing that has a direct and positive influence on our patients and the larger community. We honor the inherent dignity of each person and believe everyone has the right to basic healthcare services.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.” VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests, and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers.

About the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians

The Cow Creek tribal government was formed in 1918 and recognized by the U.S. government in 1982. The Tribal Government provides 1,331 payroll jobs in Douglas County, paying $72.8 million in total payroll in the county, and creating an overall economic impact of $188 million (ECO Northwest, 2016). The Cow Creek Health and Wellness Centers are a major project of the Cow Creek Tribe. https://www.cowcreek-nsn.gov/