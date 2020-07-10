Thelma’s Place seeks car donations to support adult day program

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ever wondered what to do with an old car, truck, RV or boat? Thelma’s Place, a non-profit intergenerational program offering quality adult day care for seniors, will gladly take it off your hands.

The tax-deductible donation will go toward helping with costs associated with running the program and toward scholarships for those in need of assistance to attend.

Thelma’s Place is a much-needed resource for caregivers and those with memory loss. Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia can bring their loved one to the program for a day of social activities, lunch, outings, and interactions with Whoopsy Daisy Childcare.

Thelma’s Place is open Monday-Friday, offering transportation from all 3 counties in Central Oregon, with pick up spots at the local senior centers.

Over 70% of caregivers pass or suffer from a serious illness before the person with the disease. A program like Thelma’s Place gives the caregiver an opportunity to take some time for themselves and have a much-needed break.

During COVID-19, the program has been closed, but Thelma’s Place is anxious to get things up and running as soon as they can.

“Our program is driven by community support and donations. Having someone donate their car goes a long way in helping us keep the program going and serving more people” explained Anna Safinick, program coordinator. “A vehicle donation is a great way to support the program and to support seniors in the community, especially now!”

For more information or to donate your vehicle, call (541)-548-3049 or visit thelmasplace.org.