NeighborImpact celebrates Census Day

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To help ensure an accurate count and the availability of resources in the region, NeighborImpact is celebrating Census Day on Wednesday, July 15.

The U.S. Census is the official survey that determines the population of our country. The information gathered in the once a decade census is used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funding is handed out across the country. These dollars are used to fund construction projects and programs aimed at fighting poverty and improving our community. They pay for schools, roads and hospitals. Federal dollars tied to the census fund school meal programs and help pay for childcare resources.

Census data also has an important role in our democracy. Census results determine how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives and how congressional districts maps will be drawn.

Participating in the census ensures that our community's voice is heard in Washington D.C. and we get our share of federal dollars for important programs like Head Start, Energy Assistance, housing help and more.

July 15 is Central Oregon's Census day. If you haven't already, check the census off your to-do list by filling out your census questionnaire online at my2020census.gov.

As an essential business providing essential services to disadvantaged individuals in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact will continue to serve all three counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Those needing assistance may access services via telephone and online or in person in Bend, Redmond and Madras. For updates on NeighborImpact's response to COVID-19, visit: https://www.neighborimpact.org/coronavirus-response/.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact, visit www.neighborimpact.org.