Race Across Oregon ultra-cyclist raising funds to fight human trafficking

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- From Friday through Monday, ultra-cyclist Rob DeCou will be biking the 1,000-kilometer route, over 625 miles in the Race Across Oregon, an unforgiving course with nearly 50,000 feet of unending climbing, to raise funds for IN OUR BACKYARD and bring awareness to human trafficking.

Nonprofit IN OUR BACKYARD has worked for many years to prevent and stop human trafficking both locally and nationally. When DeCou, of Port Angeles, WA heard about their work and successes, he felt compelled to do his part and was determined to support the organization.

DeCou states, “Those of us who are able need to train and equip ourselves with awareness, advocate to change the legislation targeting the traffickers and buyers and not the victims, and rescue and restore those that have been pulled into trafficking. They deserve better. Edmund Burke’s words, ‘All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing’ are a constant reminder and driving force in my life. I know every penny will help prevent and stop trafficking in backyards nationwide.”

IN OUR BACKYARD was equally committed to working with DeCou. “Rob really understands that human trafficking is an atrocity, and we have great admiration for Rob, not just as an ultra-athlete but as a person. The Race Across Oregon is one of the most challenging courses in the world, and we are so proud of all he’s doing and grateful that Rob has chosen to partner with us,” stated Nita Belles, Executive Director.

DeCou set a goal of raising $6,250 to donate as a representation of the 625 miles he’ll ride to fight human trafficking. “That equates to only $10 a mile! We can do this!” says Belles. “For every one dollar spent toward education and prevention, it equates to $34 saved in our community for services, and that doesn’t begin to touch the real heart of the matter, children and adults who don’t have to endure the horrific acts of human trafficking perpetrated against them.”

To sponsor Rob and support IN OUR BACKYARD, go to charityauction.bid/GoRobGo or text “Donate” plus the dollar amount (ex. Donate $50) to 541-444.0896.

Follow DeCou’s progress on social media:

● Facebook - @inourbackyard.org

● Twitter - InOurBackyard

● Instagram - inourbackyard

IN OUR BACKYARD is dedicated to stopping and preventing sex and labor trafficking throughout the USA. Human Trafficking is the second largest and fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world. Traffickers manipulate and exploit their victims for sheer profit. Victims are often forced to work long hours in dangerous and deplorable conditions, and are often deprived of basic needs such as food and sleep while their traffickers control every aspect of their lives, including any earnings.

IN OUR BACKYARD fights to stop this atrocity and their programs work toward a better future, where everyone is empowered to live in freedom.

To find out how you can help go to www.inourbackyard.org or call 541-639-5008.

To learn more about Rob DeCou and his efforts to fight human trafficking, visit www.GoRobGo.org.