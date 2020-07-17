Oregon Lottery helps retailers grapple with COVID-19-related challenges

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Video Lottery retailers across Oregon work to strike an appropriate balance between business operations and public health, the Oregon Lottery this week highlighted some of the unique stresses impacting both retail staff and players -- offering common-sense tips to help retailers cope.

“Caring for Yourself and Your Customers During COVID,” is a short, web-based, training video intended to help retailers address some of the challenging behaviors they may see as customers return to Video Lottery in this new environment. It’s packed with tips to help guide interactions with customers and the inevitable frustrations some of them may experience while they adjust to new ways of playing.

“During this time operational and technical support is important, but we’re also focusing on the people – both working and playing in our retail establishments,” noted Lottery Senior Manager for Product Marketing Stacy Shaw. “All of us experience tension and stress daily, but COVID-19 can amplify things and that’s what this training video is designed to address.”

This week’s retailer training complements the player-facing “Play it Safe” campaign the Lottery launched in May.