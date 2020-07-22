Oregon Conservation & Recreation Fund begins fundraising effort

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee launched its official online fundraising campaign for the Oregon Conservation & Recreation Fund this week, with a coalition of more than 60 organizations.

Oregonians can join the campaign by visiting and donating at: https://www.oregonisalive.org/.

This landmark new fund supports critical conservation goals, expands opportunities for responsible outdoor recreation and reduces barriers for underserved communities to connect with the outdoors.

Thousands of Oregonians have already shown strong support for OCRF prior to this broad campaign launch, with more than $80,000 raised through small donations averaging approximately $8.50 each. This success has set the stage for a campaign goal of $10 from 100,000 Oregonians to raise the $1 million required for the public-private partnership created by the state Legislature in HB 2829.

The members of the Advisory Committee are also pleased to announce the selection of its first portfolio of projects to be recommended for funding from the OCRF. From restoring beaver habitat on high desert streams to studying the feasibility of sea otter reintroduction on the Oregon coast, this portfolio meets the broad and inclusive mandate given to the Advisory Committee by the Oregon legislature.

Karl Wenner, MD, Chair of the Advisory Committee said, “This Fund was established to enhance and protect the incredible natural heritage found within the state of Oregon and to ensure that Oregonians of all walks of life can access and enjoy that heritage.”

To achieve that goal, the recommended projects range from developing and expanding trail systems that are friendly to both wildlife and people in the Ochocos to efforts to protect migratory deer and elk as well as motorists on Highway 97. Projects also include community-driven efforts to gather data on wildlife movement on Mt Hood, expose urban youth to activities that restore Oregon streams and supporting community observations of wildlife in Portland through a BioBlitz.

Finally, recognizing that we all need a place to live, the Committee is recommending funding for habitat projects for western pond turtles in the Klamath Mountains and Redband trout in Central Oregon. These projects will be reviewed by the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on September 11.

OCRF is a new mechanism that supports critically important conservation and recreation projects across the state. This includes implementing the Oregon Conservation Strategy, promoting responsible outdoor recreation, improving environmental science and education, reducing barriers for underserved communities to engage in the outdoors and other activities in support of healthy fish, wildlife and habitats.

Historically, ODFW’s work to protect and enhance wildlife has relied heavily on hunting and fishing license fees. However, additional resources are necessary to adequately manage all species and meet the new and evolving needs of all Oregonians. OCRF is an opportunity for Oregonians across all sectors to build a broader conservation legacy for present and future generations.

In addition, the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee was created to evaluate projects and advise the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on expenditures from the Fund. The Advisory Committee provides valuable oversight and expertise in Oregon’s ecoregions. All project proposals are welcomed for consideration by the Advisory Committee, with potential additional recommendations to be approved later this summer.

Learn more at https://www.oregonisalive.org/.

For more information about the Advisory Committee and the Conservation and Recreation Fund: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/OCRF/.

For more information on the Oregon Conservation Strategy, visit the ODFW website.