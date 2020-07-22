Rimrock Trails Treatment Services receives $500 Rotary Club grant

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is honored to receive a $500 grant from the Rotary Club of Crook County to provide storage of sports equipment in the residential treatment facility’s gymnasium.

“We so appreciate the grant funds provided by our friends at the Rotary Club of Crook County," says Michelle Duff, community relations manager, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services.

"Upwards of 80 percent of the clients we serve classify as low-income with limited or no insurance benefits covering the full cost of treatment. Insurance reimbursement rates typically only cover a small portion of the cost to provide quality care. Therefore, we rely on support from the community to continue offering high-quality services for those in need.” –

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use and mental health problems. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with substance use and mental health disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit, established in 1990 and has helped over 13,000 individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.