Industrial fire precaution level to rise on C.O. public lands next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Continued hot and dry temperatures have prompted fire officials for the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and Crooked River National Grassland along with the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management to increase the Industrial Fire Precaution Level from II to III, effective Monday.

Fire danger levels remain in the HIGH and EXTREME ranges across Central Oregon, which has prompted fire officials to increase the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to III at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

A Level III or “Partial Shutdown” means the use of power saws, including chainsaws used for personal use firewood cutting, is now prohibited until conditions change.

Public Use Restrictions remain unchanged at this point — campfires are still only allowed in designated campgrounds.

Fire officials encourage the public to be diligent with all ignition sources on public lands. Ensuring all cigarette butts are properly extinguished in an ashtray or dish of water and spark arrestors are in place on all motorized equipment.

Additionally, all motorized recreationists should park in areas cleared of vegetation – the undercarriage of a vehicle can be hot enough to start a fire.

Fire restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands in Central Oregon, and the public is encouraged to make sure that even in a designated fire ring, you have an adequate amount of water to ensure that campfires are ‘dead out’ when you leave the area or go to bed at night.

Also, officials want to remind the public that using explosive target material, such as Tannerite, and the use of explosives and fireworks continues to be prohibited on all public lands.