ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of July 20-24

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of July 20-24:

Jefferson County

US97: Willowdale - Madras (MP 75.14- MP 91.58) High Desert Aggregate and Paving will be performing concrete work during daytime hours at the intersection of US97 and Jefferson Street in Madras for sidewalk. Jefferson Street will be intermittently closed. Traffic will be detoured to an alternate route during the closure utilizing signs. The contractor will also be performing guardrail work during daytime hours throughout the work zone utilizing single lane closures with flaggers. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible. The contractor will resume paving operations during nighttime hours between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Klamath County

OR39: Klamath Falls /Lakeview Jct. (MP 0.12 – MP 6.28) Electrical, sidewalk, bridge, guardrail, and cleanup work is scheduled during the day Monday thru Friday - expect minor delays.

US395: Cogswell Creek & Crooked River culverts project (MP130 & MP152.26) Culvert and roadway excavation work is scheduled for Monday through Friday. A temporary traffic signal has been installed for the work zone expect minor delays.

US97: Midland Hwy. – California State Line (MP280.51 – 2901.71) Shoulder work is scheduled during the night Sunday through Thursday morning. Expect 20 minute delays. A 24-hour work zone is scheduled Monday through Friday for bridge work at MP 285.85, Expect 20 minute delays.

Sherman County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek bridges project (MP 0.27 - MP 6.98) -Active work sites are between MP 2 and MP 7 on US97 during the week. Work is being performed below bridges and from off of the roadway. Shoulder closures may occur but no traffic impacts or delays are anticipated. Trucks will occasionally be entering and leaving from access points along shoulder.