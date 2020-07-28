Family Access Network receives $4,500 from Autzen Foundation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network received a $4,500 grant from the Autzen Foundation, which will provide 45 local children and families in Central Oregon with essential needs including nutritious food, safe shelter, clothing, health care, school supplies, positive youth development, and much more.

It only takes $100 to give a child FAN advocate services for an entire year, enabling children to thrive in school and beyond.

“Support from the Autzen Foundation is helping FAN advocates alleviate poverty across Central Oregon. We are glad to partner with them in this important endeavor,” said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director.

Based out of Portland, The Autzen Foundation began in 1951 with a mission to support charitable work that makes Oregon a better place. Funding areas that The Autzen Foundation focuses on include social services, arts and culture, education, the environment and youth-centered organizations.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates at 59 public schools in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.