Forest Service to open Road 370 gate at Todd Lake

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At midday Wednesday, the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest plans to unlock the gate at Todd Lake to open Forest Service Road 370, which provides driving access to popular Three Sisters Wilderness trailheads, including the Broken Top Trailhead.

Forest Road 370 is a very rough road with sections through which low clearance vehicles cannot travel. The Forest Service does not maintain the road for passenger cars and recommends high clearance vehicles. Anyone driving on the road should not impede travel to other vehicles.