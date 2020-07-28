Homeless Leadership Coalition sets online forum on winter shelter needs

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Homeless Leadership Coalition and its community partners are sponsoring a community forum on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to address the need for a warming shelter location in Bend this coming winter and other winter shelter needs in Central Oregon.

The event will be held via Facebook and YouTube and may joined via our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cohomeless/posts/1654002394766135 or via the Connect Central Oregon Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClFIeJThTaAZ5y4ecwP6MoQ.

The Bend shelter is the linchpin of our Central Oregon winter shelter network. Last winter, it hosted nearly 3,500 overnight stays by 327 unique guests who received thousands of meals and a variety of social and medical services. Unfortunately, the previous location is no longer available and Bend once again faces the possibility of a winter without an emergency warming shelter.

Shepherd’s House, which has extensive experience managing both full-time and winter shelters, has stepped up to manage the facility. Many of our other partners have committed to providing on-site supportive services to guests experiencing homelessness. To assist in identifying a suitable location, the Homeless Leadership is asking community leaders to join us this collaborative conversation.