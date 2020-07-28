NeighborImpact offers energy assistance for those hit financially by COVID-19

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to a recent award of state funding, NeighborImpact is offering an Energy Assistance Stability Coronavirus Relief program, which provides direct bill payment assistance to qualifying residents in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

NeighborImpact received $860,557 for the program, awarded by Oregon Housing and Community Services.

The funds are intended to “help prevent, prepare for, or respond to the coronavirus” and are available to individuals who have been financially impacted by the pandemic and who earn at or below 80 percent of the area median income as defined by their county of residence (see table below).

The address must also have an electric or natural gas meter. The EASCR program will provide assistance for electricity, natural gas, oil, propane, wood or pellets.

Eighty percent area median income:

1 PERSON 2 PERSON 3 PERSON 4 PERSON 5 PERSON 6 PERSON CROOK $2,870 $3,275 $3,685 $4,095 $4,425 $4,750 DESCHUTES $3,580 $4,090 $4,600 $5,110 $5,525 $5,930 JEFFERSON $2,870 $3,275 $3,685 $4,095 $4,425 $4,750

NeighborImpact makes these funds available at a crucial time for our community.

“With this new funding source, we will be able to help our neighbors get back on their feet after the extended shutdown,” said Lori Scharton, NeighborImpact energy assistance director.

“Having had children at home during the school year, or in some cases, adult family members back at home due to COVID-19 job loss, many households are experiencing the financial repercussions of increased costs for basic household needs and larger utility consumption.



Even fixed-income households have lost some of the family support that supplement their household supplies and income due to COVID-19 job loss. We get a chance to reverse that ripple effect by using our funding sources to pay down that energy debt to something more manageable, if not completely paid.”

For more information or to apply for the program, please visit: www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/covid-relief-energy-assistance/

As an essential business providing essential services to disadvantaged individuals in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact will continue to serve all three counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Those needing assistance may access services via telephone and online or in person in Bend, Redmond and Madras.

For updates on NeighborImpact’s response to COVID-19, visit: https://www.neighborimpact.org/coronavirus-response/.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit http://www.neighborimpact.org.