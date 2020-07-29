Volunteers invited to join in ‘SOLVE IT for Oregon’ statewide cleanup event

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- SOLVE welcomes Oregonians into the field during SOLVE IT for Oregon, presented by Portland General Electric. From August 1 – August 15, Oregonians are invited to take part once again in cleaning up and caring for Oregon during this collective effort.

Volunteer registration is currently live on solveoregon.org and anyone who wants to get involved is encouraged to browse the list of over 45 volunteer opportunities and sign up.

This year, due to COVID-19, SOLVE IT for Earth Day was postponed until the summer and is making its debut this August as SOLVE IT for Oregon.

As SOLVE pivoted from SOLVE IT for Earth Day to SOLVE IT for Oregon, they were able to look critically at ways to continue supporting important environmental work while keeping volunteers and communities safe. For the event this August, their approach has been to emphasize the need to stay local.

SOLVE has also created a list of safety guidelines for volunteers and volunteer leaders. Examples of these guidelines include eliminating the use of shared equipment, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance, and always wearing a face covering.

Who: Oregonians are invited to volunteer and give back to our state’s natural areas for SOLVE IT for Oregon, presented by Portland General Electric.

What: Volunteers will come together at projects across the state to make a huge environmental impact. Participants can think globally and act locally with SOLVE while removing litter from our city streets, marine debris along the coast, invasive plants in our parks; or planting native trees.

When: Saturday, August 1 – Saturday, August 15, 2020; each project time will vary.

Where: Choose from hands-on volunteer events across the state. Projects will take place in parks, natural areas, beaches, and neighborhoods.

How: Visit solveoregon.org or call 503-943-2835 to get more details, pick your project, and sign up.

Why: Litter is a serious problem. It flows down from storm drains, into rivers, and out to our beaches and ocean. Wildlife confuse tiny bits of plastic and other litter with food, resulting in malnutrition, entanglement, or strangulation. Oregon’s water, wildlife, and economy are threatened by invasive species. Plants brought from areas outside Oregon can spread quickly and damage entire ecosystems.

Presenting Sponsor, Portland General Electric, and its employees have been a long-time supporter of SOLVE and its mission to keep Oregon clean and healthy. Cleaning up and caring for Oregon are important elements of PGE Project Zero, a new social impact initiative centered on creating cleaner, greener and more equitable communities through education, workforce development and environmental stewardship.



Other event sponsors include: Metro, Clean Water Services, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Washington County, the City of Beaverton, Holman Enterprises, Genentech, Advantis Credit Union, K103fm, and KOIN 6.



About SOLVE



SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. For over 50 years, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.



