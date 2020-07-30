Bend Venture Conference application deadline coming up

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Applications to the 2020 Bend Venture Conference are due in just two weeks. Companies can start their application at any time, but must be completed by Thursday, August 13th.

Portland Seed Fund has committed an investment award of at least $30,000* to the company that wins the Early Stage competition. This is the largest amount of funding ever committed to this stage.

In addition to the investment award, Portland Seed Fund is BVC's 2020 Early Stage Access Sponsor, providing scholarships and coaching for BIPOC companies to apply to the Early Stage competition. These scholarships are available to companies with at least one founder that identifies as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) where the application fee is a barrier to participating in the conference. For more details, click here.

Elevate / TiE Oregon are the 2020 Impact Access Sponsors, providing scholarships for both BIPOC and Female Founder companies to apply to the Impact Competition. For more information, click here.

The 2020 conference will be held both in person and virtually, with opportunities for company presentations in both formats, as travel and health restrictions allow.

﻿In the last six years, BVC has awarded over $11 million in investments, awards and prizes. Follow-on investments into companies that won at BVC will soon surpass $700 million. This premier regional event attracts top funds, entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders each year.

*Bend Venture Conference cannot guarantee that investments will be made in any specific amount, because the final amounts to be awarded are dependent on investment commitments received from third-party investors and the ability of the winning companies and the investors to agree on the terms and conditions of the investment.