Grant to help Latino Community Assn. aid individuals with COVID-19

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Latino Community Association said Monday it will join the fight against the spread of COVID-19 with a $108,265 grant from the Oregon Health Authority.

LCA plans to hire three bilingual team members to carry out the work, which will include education and outreach, contact tracing and wraparound services to assist individuals who have been exposed or infected.

Health workers in Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook counties will be able to refer any person who tests positive for COVID-19 to LCA team members to follow up with them and make sure they have what they need while quarantined.

They will be trained by OHA to do contact tracing to ensure that anyone who has been in contact with the infected person also gets the care they need.

For more information or to contact one of LCA's COVID-19 outreach workers, call 541-598-6316 or email covid19@latca.org

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366.