ODOT Region 4 weekly construction update: Week of August 3-7

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the Oregon Department of Transportation's weekly road construction project update for the week of August 3-7:

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Jefferson County

US 97: Willowdale-Madras, (MP 75.14-MP 91.58) High Desert Aggregate and Paving will perform guardrail work during daytime hours throughout the work zone utilizing single lane closures with flaggers. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible. The contractor will resume paving operations during nighttime hours between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. Single lane closures controlled by flaggers and automated flaggers will occur during paving operations with delays of up to 20 minutes possible.

Klamath County

Lake Ewauna Trail: Klamath Ave., Spring St., City of Klamath Falls) – Project cleanup work on trail. No delay expected.

OR39: Klamath Falls/Lakeview Jct., (Klamath Falls-Malin Highway, MP 0.12-6.28). – Shoulder, guard rail, and cleanup work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays.

US395: Cogswell Creek & Crooked Creek Culverts Project, (Freemont Highway MP130.40-MP152.26) – Culvert and excavation work is scheduled for Monday through Friday. A temporary traffic signal has been installed for the work zone. Expect minor delays.

Sherman County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek and Trout Creek bridges project (MP 0.27 – MP 6.98) Active work sites are between MP 2 and MP 7 on US97 during the week. Work is being performed below bridges and from off of the roadway. Shoulder closures may occur but no traffic impacts or delays are anticipated. Trucks will occasionally enter and leave from access points along shoulder.