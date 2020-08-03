St. Charles sets up new curbside COVID-19 specimen collection locations

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – As of Monday, curbside COVID-19 specimen collection is available at six St. Charles clinics around the region.

Officials said the service will be available to any person with a physician’s lab order and no appointment is needed.

The six curbside collection sites, which replace the drive-through testing currently offered at 2600 Neff Road in Bend, include:

St. Charles Family Care in Bend at 61250 SE Coombs Place

Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Charles Family Care at 2600 NE Neff Road

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Charles Family Care in Redmond at 211 NW Larch Ave.

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Charles Family Care and Immediate Care in La Pine at 51781 Huntington Road

Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Charles Family Care in Madras at 480 NE A St.

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Charles Family Care in Prineville at 384 SE Combs Flat Road

Open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and weekends 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Before going to any St. Charles collection site, individuals are asked to blow their nose at home and wash their hands afterward, but to avoid using nasal spray or nasal salve 24 hours prior to collection.

St. Charles’ Immediate Care clinics are also able to evaluate individuals and provide COVID-19 specimen collection without an appointment. The clinics are:

St. Charles Immediate Care Bend South at 61520 SE Coombs Place

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Charles Immediate Care in La Pine at 51781 Huntington Road

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Charles Immediate Care in Prineville at 384 SE Combs Flat Road

Open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

