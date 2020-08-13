Redmond’s Spirit Foundation launches community survey

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- "These are unprecedented times with new challenges and possibly new needs emerging in our community," said Jennifer Stephens, Redmond's Spirit Foundation executive director. "COVID-19 has impacted our entire community one way or another."

Redmond's Spirit Foundation is launching a short community survey to gather current local input about the most pressing challenges and needs. Visit www.facebook.com/RedmondSpiritFoundation/ to participate in the community survey.

"We are all in this together, but we all have unique experiences. The RSF community survey will help identify the top issues collectively, and provides an opportunity for additional comments and ideas," said Stephens.

Redmond's Spirit Foundation's mission is: Investing in programs, projects, practices and initiatives that create and serve a robust, inclusive and thriving family friendly community.

Founded in 2018, Redmond's Spirit Foundation set a goal of 1,000 individuals contributing $100 per year. Donors recommend the programs and organizations they would like to support from a pool of applicants to the RSF Board. The first round of donation distributions were held in 2019 which supported REACH, Beuhla's Place, Every Child Central Oregon, and SMART. The second round of call for applications and distribution of funds are planned for later this year.

Redmond's Spirit Foundation founding Board Members: Bev Clarno, Mark Eberhard, Angela Boothroyd, Tim Moor, Wendie Every, John Duff, and David Foote. If you would like to donate to Redmond Spirit Foundation, please mail a check to P.O. Box 1127, Redmond, OR 97756 or visit us on www.facebook.com/RedmondSpiritFoundation/ where you can find a donate button.