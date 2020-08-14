BPRD has three magic words on a hot weekend: Free ice cream

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park & Recreation District's Juniper Swim and Fitness Center is hosting a free, drive-thru ice cream social on Saturday, from 1-3 p,m. Community members are invited to choose either an ice cream sandwich or Popsicle, while supplies last.



The drive-thru will be located in the north parking lot via NE Hawthorne Ave./NE 6th St. Walking and biking visitors are welcome to stop by. Proper distancing and face coverings needed.

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center is open for use by reservation. A modified schedule of many popular swim activities and group exercise classes is available, including recently added swim lesson sessions through Sept. 11. For more information and to reserve, visit https://www.bendparksandrec.org/juniperreservations.