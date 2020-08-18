Bend mom launches homeschool resource for parents

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As individuals and families across the country make decisions about safely educating their children during the COVID-19 pandemic, professional educator, author and homeschool expert Anne Crossman has launched a new platform, HomeschoolExpert.com, designed to equip and encourage parents and teachers to embrace high-quality homeschooling as a viable and effective option.

Simply said, Homeschool Expert is here to teach parents how to teach. Based on decades of extensive research and work with psychologists, behavioral specialists, educators, and expert homeschool parents, this platform offers practical tools to help parents teach with excellence.

There are currently 54 million students enrolled in school in the United States, 2.5 million of which were homeschooled prior to Covid. The latest numbers in some states show that 80% of traditional school parents are now considering homeschooling their children, which opens a significant need in the market for parents to get resources, curriculum, and training to help them quickly create an excellent education for their children during the pandemic.

“Homeschooling creates a customized learning experience where your children can thrive at their own pace,” Crossman said. “Whether you are homeschooling out of passion or need, Homeschool Expert makes teaching the ones you love affordable and achievable for anyone from any background. Homeschooling can be amazing, and I realize that often the hardest part is getting started.

"While there are a lot of great curricula for students, there are very few resources teaching parents how to teach. Our essential video series, books, and resources equip parents to teach with excellence, bringing the advice of experts to their kitchen table.”

HomeschoolExpert.com features a variety of resources for both beginner and seasoned homeschool educators, including a nine-video series that equips viewers to homeschool confidently through concentrated, fast-paced lessons that are filled with practical and customizable tips and resources. The online platform is also home to a new podcast hosted by Crossman and featuring interviews with homeschool parents as well as leading voices in education scholarship and practice, including Duke University’s Sue Wasiolek, Math-U-See founder Steve Demme, UC Davis professor Patricia Schetter, AIM Academy Director Dr. Debra Bell, CEO of Primer Ryan Delk, and many others.

HomeschoolExpert.com also offers informative articles for parents trying to answer tough topics, like how to homeschool legally, how to homeschool a child with special needs, and how to find a curriculum to best meet their needs.

Crossman is the author of multiple books on education, including “Getting the Best Out of College,” “Study Smart, Study Less,” and “Trying to Remember,” which share expertise from her extensive work with psychologists, educators, behavioral scientists and her decades of experience as an educator.

A homeschool student herself, Crossman began college at Stanford University with a focus in psychology, completing her degrees in English and Education at Duke University. She went on to teach in public high schools and military barracks, authored three books on education, and has been homeschooling her four children since 2006.

Crossman offers a perspective of education that is well-informed, rare, and timely.

In addition to launching the HomeschoolExpert.com platform, Crossman has authored a new book “Homeschool Like An Expert” (available September 2020). In the book, Crossman shares much-needed insights on effective homeschool practices, supplementing the “Homeschool Like an Expert: Video Series” with additional tools and resources to help all parents educate at home.

For more information on Anne Crossman and homeschooling resources, visit HomeschoolExpert.com.

About Homeschool Expert

Based on decades of extensive research and work with psychologists, behavioral specialists, educators, and expert homeschool parents, Homeschool Expert is a multi-channel online platform to equip both beginning and experienced homeschool parents to teach their children with excellence. For resources and more information, visit HomeschoolExpert.com.

Praise for Anne Crossman

Overwhelmed parents rejoice—this is the resource you have been hoping to find. Whether you are emergency schooling or want to know how to homeschool better, there is no better guide than “Homeschool Like an Expert.” If parents want to take their child’s home education—and their college readiness—seriously, this resource is where they should start. It is a practical, smart, much-needed resource that should be read by homeschooling families everywhere.

“Dean Sue” Wasiolek, Senior Advisor in Student Affairs, Duke University

Homeschool Expert gives timely, relevant insights derived from personal experience and extensive research. As Director of Admissions at OSU helping students from all backgrounds transition to college, I highly recommend Homeschool Like an Expert as a guide. You’ll get an engaging, thought-provoking honesty designed to help you make the right decision for you and your family.

Noah Buckley, Director of Admissions, Oregon State University

"A refreshing, smart, and useful guide to college that should be basic required reading for incoming freshmen everywhere.”

Bob Woodward, Pulitzer Prizewinning Journalist on “Getting the Best Out of College”

“Anne Crossman demystifies studying, proving that academic success isn’t magic . . . her book is accessible and helpful for ALL students, particularly those transitioning to high school. Parents, teachers, and counselors who want to help their kids succeed would also do well to read it.”

Brian Cooper, Director of Educational Programs, Duke University Talent Identification Program on “Study Smart, Study Less”

