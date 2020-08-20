Bend Senior Center to host drive-thru free ice cream social Friday

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Senior Center is hosting a free, drive-thru ice cream social on Friday from 1-3 p.m. Community members are invited to choose either an ice cream sandwich or Popsicle, while supplies last.

The social will include properly distanced hellos from staff and goody bags with resources and activities for older adults.



The drive-thru is located under the portico at the Bend Senior Center building's front entrance. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicle and drive around the parking lot to pick up a treat and goody bag.

Walking and biking visitors are welcome to stop by. Proper distancing and face coverings needed.

The Bend Senior Center facility remains closed during the pandemic. The Larkspur Community Center, being constructed adjacent to Bend Senior Center, is nearing completion and is scheduled to open in late 2020 or early 2021. BPRD is closely monitoring COVID-19 conditions and Oregon Health Authority and CDC guidelines to determine when it is appropriate to open.

Stay current on Bend Senior Center and Bend Park and Recreation news at https://www.bendparksandrec.org/.