City of Bend seeks Economic Development Advisory Board members

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is seeking interested residents to fill two three-year appointments and one one-year alternate position on the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board (BEDAB).

Applicants must reside within Bend city limits and represent a key industry located within the city.

The BEDAB provides a private sector perspective in advising the Bend City Council on topics related to business development and economic growth. The Board is also charged with aiding in the organization of City economic development resources, facilitating entrepreneurial support between community organizations, and oversight of existing City agreements with EDCO and Visit Bend.

BEDAB’s work is guided by a three-year strategic plan, available for review here. The Board is in the process of revising this plan in response to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Committee members are appointed for three year terms. The BEDAB meets at least once monthly for two hours, and applicants should be able to accommodate attending these meetings, often during business hours. All BEDAB meetings are currently being held remotely to abide by social distancing guidelines.

To apply for BEDAB please complete the application available here https://app.betterimpact.com/PublicEnterprise/65a03ea3-c4b1-412b-a072-4c09171b8a35

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 pm on Friday, September 18th, 2020.

For more information on serving on the committee, please contact Ben Hemson, Business Advocate, at 541-388-5529 or bhemson@bendoregon.gov.