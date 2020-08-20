Deschutes Public Library to expand public access in coming days

Community Billboard

But COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Deschutes Public Library said Thursday it has carefully opened access to resources and services over the past three months. The next step in this phased reopening begins next Tuesday, when it will provide the public with increased access to library buildings.

Libraries begin this next phase of greater access (Phase 2) in stages:

La Pine Library, Sunriver Library: Starting Tuesday, August 25

Starting Tuesday, August 25 Redmond Library: Starting Monday, August 31

Starting Monday, August 31 Sisters Library: Starting Tuesday, September 1

Starting Tuesday, September 1 Downtown Bend Library, East Bend Library: Starting Tuesday, September 8

Library hours are as follows:

Downtown Bend Library, East Bend Library, Redmond Library

Monday–Saturday, 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. (special hours for ages 60+ and immunocompromised individuals, from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.); closed Sundays

La Pine Library, Sisters Library, Sunriver Library

Tuesday–Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.; closed Sundays, Mondays

“We are proud of the continued work of library staff to help make greater access possible for the public,” said Todd Dunkelberg, Library Director. “Opening our buildings helps bridge a concerning gap between those who can afford to access information and resources on their own and those who rely on the library and its resources.”

While Phase 2 allows greater access for the public, social distancing and public health and safety measures will be in place in all library locations.

Face coverings are required for staff and customers over the age of five.

for staff and customers over the age of five. Browsing is limited to 60 minutes per customer per day.

A limited number of people at a time will be allowed in buildings to ensure proper social distancing.

to ensure proper social distancing. Limited numbers of computers are available for public use and must be reserved in person on the day of desired use.

and must be reserved in person on the day of desired use. Printing and copying is available a no cost during Phase 2; faxing and scanning is also available free of charge.

faxing and scanning is also available free of charge. Services such as Homeword Bound, interlibrary loans (ILLs) and obituary research resume .

. All returned materials are quarantined for 96 hours before being checked in.

Customers who prefer to remain out of public buildings and spaces can still access much of Deschutes Public Library’s resources online at www.deschuteslibrary.org, including eBooks, digital audio books, streamable films and television shows and more. Outside (walk-up) pick-up of holds is also available for library customers who want to check out physical materials but are not able to enter buildings.

Public seating, meeting and tutor rooms, magazines, newspapers, board books, early learning spaces and museum passes are not available during Phase 2.

The latest information about Deschutes Public Library’s current operations can be found at https://www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/news/news?newsid=9301.

Library customers with questions about the phases or their accounts can call or text their question to (541) 617-0776.