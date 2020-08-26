BBB warns of fake auto dealer, escrow shipping scam

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific alerted consumers Wednesday of a fraudulent auto sales and shipping website claiming to have BBB accreditation.

An investigation performed by BBB NW+P revealed that www.sapaautosales.com, a website allegedly operating out of Portland, Oregon, has been using a counterfeit BBB business profile to deceive online shoppers. The falsified profile allowed consumers to both submit and review complaints.

A second counterfeit profile was also discovered for a company called SEB Freight .

BBB NW+P’s investigation was initiated after a Hawaii-based consumer clicked a fake BBB Accreditation Seal on the auto company’s website. That seal then directed the consumer to a seemingly legitimate BBB business profile that operated using the URL www.bbb-accredited-businesses.com .

Consumers should be aware that all BBB-sanctioned business profiles are located at www.bbb.org . Users directed to any other website are asked to contact their local Better Business Bureau immediately.

BBB encourages consumers interested in using an online auto shipping and escrow business to follow these tips: