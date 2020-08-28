Deschutes County weekly road construction update: Week of August 30-Sept. 5

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Deschutes County's weekly road construction report for the week of August 30-Sept. 5.

Old Bend Redmond Highway/Tumalo Road Intersection Improvement (Tumalo Area) – Excavation and road base construction will take place on the west side of Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Work will be performed outside of the existing roadway. Trucks and equipment will be frequently entering and exiting via construction access points throughout the project area. Closure Information – No road or lane closures are anticipated. Road users should use caution through the work zone. Work hours are typically 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday - Friday.

– Excavation and road base construction will take place on the west side of Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Work will be performed outside of the existing roadway. Trucks and equipment will be frequently entering and exiting via construction access points throughout the project area. Closure Information – No road or lane closures are anticipated. Road users should use caution through the work zone. Work hours are typically 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday - Friday. Sisemore Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project (Tumalo Area) - Concrete repair work will continue at the Sisemore Road Bridge. The existing bridge deck has been removed to repair the interior concrete and the bridge drainage system. Closure Information – Sisemore Road is closed at the bridge site and is expected to remain closed until September 30, 2020. Road users should utilize the marked detour via Collins Road and Couch Market Road to avoid the project area.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites.

Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.



For more information:

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581