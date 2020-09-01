SOLVE invites Oregonians to take part in annual Beach, Riverside Cleanup

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Registration is now open for SOLVE’s annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup, happening from Saturday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 4. This statewide volunteer event includes beach cleanups, inland cleanups and habitat restoration events, all of which keep Oregon’s watersheds clean and healthy.

Since 1984, more than 140,000 Oregonians have participated in this statewide event, collecting over 900 tons of litter and debris. This longstanding Oregon tradition has seen renewed excitement each year, reflecting how important taking care of the environment is to Oregonians.

The Beach & Riverside Cleanup, along with all SOLVE events, requires all volunteers and volunteer leaders to adhere to safety guidelines. These guidelines include wearing a face covering at the event, maintaining social distancing, and providing only sanitized tools, among other measures. Even with Safety Guidelines in place, SOLVE volunteers have still proven motivated to keep Oregon clean.

This summer, from June 1 through August 31, SOLVE supported volunteer efforts along the Oregon Coast as part of their Summer Beach Cleanup Series, presented by AAA Oregon. In total 550 volunteers removed over 5,700 pounds of litter and marine debris during 31 cleanup projects coastwide. This fall SOLVE is excited to expand their litter cleanup efforts from covering not only the coast, but inland as well.

To sign up for the Beach & Riverside Cleanup or lead a project of your own, please visit SOLVEOREGON.ORG. Volunteers are welcome to browse a list of projects and sign up for a project near them.

Event sponsors include: Oregon Parks & Recreation Department, Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, Metro, Fred Meyer, Clean Water Services, Pacific Power, Chevron and Wells Fargo.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a statewide nonprofit organization that brings people together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots organization to a national model for volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state and future generations. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.