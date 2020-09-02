BPRD issues call for youth soccer, flag football league officials

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two Bend Park and Recreation District youth sports leagues are hiring officials for upcoming games beginning in September.

2020 Bend Unified Recreation Soccer League: Officials needed for Saturday games

The 2020 Bend Unified Recreation Soccer League will have more than 1,500 boys and girls expected to play this fall. Soccer officials are needed to work over 40 games on Saturdays.

Jointly run by the Bend Park and Recreation District and the Bend FC Timbers, this recreational youth soccer program is made up of boys and girls in Central Oregon that are entering first through eighth grade in the 2020-21 school year. Games are played on Saturdays Sept. 19 through Oct. 31 at sports fields in Bend.

Youth Flag Football League: Officials needed for Sunday games

The 2020 BPRD Youth Flag Football League will have with more than 550 boys and girls in first through eighth grade playing this fall. Flag football referees are needed to officiate 38 games each Sunday from Sept. 20 through Nov. 1 at the Skyline Sports Complex in southwest Bend.

Requirements of an official

Although past playing experience is not required, potential applicants for soccer or flag football officiating must have a sound knowledge of sport rules, enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players.

Applicants must be 14 years of age, successfully complete a criminal background and pass a pre-employment drug test. Pay rate ranges from $12 to $27 per game, depending on experience and the age level officiated.

Mandatory pre-season meetings

Those interested in becoming a soccer official must attend a mandatory pre-season meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Way.

Those interested in becoming a flag football official must attend a mandatory pre-season meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Way.

Attendees must wear face coverings and comply with social distancing requirements.

For more information, contact Rich Ekman, BPRD Sports Program Coordinator at 541-706-6126, rich@bendparksandrec.org.