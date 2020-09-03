Redmond art panel announces Homestead Bike Pump Track mural contest

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places has announced Homestead Bike Pump Track as the next location for a student art project -- in this case, a mural contest

The committee invites youth artists who reside within the Redmond School District boundary to submit concepts for a mural(s) in the Bike Park. Student submissions will be accepted until Sept. 30. The winning concept(s) will work with members of RCAPP to bring their design to life.

"We are pleased to focus our next student art project on the Homestead Bike Pump Track,” stated RCAPP Chairman Dan Mooney. “We received an overwhelming response to the mural project recently completed at the Redmond Skate Park and look forward to providing our youth artists with another opportunity to showcase their creative talents.”

RCAPP has collaborated with local students and schools on many public art projects since the committee’s inception in 2006, including the Redmond Skate Park, the tunnel between Sam Johnson Park and American Legion Park, painted electrical boxes throughout Redmond, custom tiles installed at Centennial Park, and the Yew Avenue roundabout sculpture. The volunteer committee works to produce at least one student art project annually.

STUDENT MURAL CONTEST

To Enter

Artist must be a student, 18 years of age or under. Artist must reside within the Redmond School District. Designs must be horizontal in orientation at least 8.5 by 11 in size Artist may submit up to (3) designs for consideration. All entry forms must be submitted by Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Guidelines

The art must reflect a theme that is suitable for public display at the Homestead Bike Pump Track site. The art must be suitable for park visitors of all ages. Use of profanity, nudity, drugs or alcohol, political statements, violence, or graffiti style elements in your art is prohibited. Art should be colorful. Markers, crayons, colored pencils, stencils or other paint formats are acceptable. No logos or advertisements, all artwork must be original in concept and not violate U.S. copyright laws.

Submit Artwork

Submit art online to: jaclyn.abslag@redmondoregon.gov with a subject line ‘STUDENT MURAL CONTEST’

or mail entries to: Redmond City Hall

Attn: Jackie Abslag – Student Mural Contest

411 SW 7th Street, Redmond, OR 97756.

Please include artist name, age, school and contact information with artwork.

If you have any additional questions regarding the mural contest, please visit www.redmondoregon.gov/artcontest or contact Jackie Abslag at 541-923-7763, or Jaclyn.Abslag@redmondoregon.gov .