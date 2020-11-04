Felling of hazard trees closes Twin Lakes day-use, campground areas

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Felling of hazard trees has closed day-use and campgrounds at North and South Twin Lakes, the Deschutes National Forest said Wednesday.

While the day-use areas and campgrounds are closed, visitors can still launch boats at South Twin Lake.

The felling operations will continue on weekdays through next week, "meaning it could be a noisy visit to the forest," officials said in a Facebook post.

In addition, Dutchman Sno-Park is scheduled to be closed on Thursday for similar hazard tree felling in the parking lot. Officials said more hazard tree removal could happen this week at other area sno-parks, but the work shouldn't impact access to them.