Family Access Network receives $1,000 grant from C.O. Realtors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network recently received a $1,000 grant from Central Oregon Association of REALTORS. Funds from COAR will be used to provide children in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties with FAN advocate services during the 2020-21 school year.

FAN advocates work directly with local kids and families to connect them to basic needs including nourishing food, safe shelter, health care, school supplies and clothing, utilities, job search assistance, and more.

“This contribution from COAR means more now than ever as families navigate the uncertainties of the 2020-21 school year. We are very appreciative of COAR and their dedication to children in Central Oregon,” says Julie N. Lyche, Executive Director.

COAR seeks to support healthy communities throughout Central Oregon by contributing to a large variety of nonprofit organizations. In 2019, COAR donated to more than 35 nonprofits and events in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties. They are proud of their commitment to support organizations that better the lives of Central Oregonians.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates in 62 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites across Central Oregon. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools and early childhood sites allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.