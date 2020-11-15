C.O. Locavore reminder: Use Oregon Farm Direct vouchers before they expire

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Farm Direct Vouchers will expire on Monday, Nov. 30. Central Oregon Locavore is sending out a reminder to all recipients to use their vouchers prior to the expiration date.

With the closing of the farmers markets for the season, in addition to a few local farmers who can accept the vouchers at the farm, Locavore remains one of the only places where vouchers can be exchanged for fresh produce.

About Oregon Farm Direct Vouchers – Vouchers are distributed to eligible seniors and WIC participants and can only be used for fresh produce and herbs from Oregon farms and farmers. Participants are encouraged to purchase seasonally when nutrient content is at its peak.

About Central Oregon Locavore Non-Profit - Central Oregon Locavore Non Profit is small, community-based non-profit established in 2009. Central Oregon Locavore promotes local food and farmers for the health of our community. We work for an ecologically stable and socially just food system in Central Oregon by improving access to fresh, nutrient-dense local food, educating the community about the benefits of sustainably produced food and supporting farmers and ranchers.

Locavore operates a year-round indoor farmer’s marketplace which features freshly harvested produce, organic grass-fed meats, free-range eggs, local honey, locally made value added products such as salsa, sauces, and many environmentally-conscious products for sustainable living. The marketplace serves as an incubation market for new farmers and producers, providing education on marketing, scaling and sustainable pricing. The marketplace accepts SNAP and Oregon Farm Direct Vouchers.

In addition to the marketplace, Locavore also operates a number of programs including Farm Kids!, Willing Workers on Local Farms, Edible Adventure Crew, Small Farmer Support Program, and farm-to-table dinners such as Meet Your Farmer Dinner Series and on-farm fundraisers and celebrations. These programs serve to connect and educate community members to the local foodscape of Central Oregon and provide a platform for support and celebration.